HCMC Over 6,000 HCMC students resume school after short Covid-19-induced break The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 7, 2020,18:32 (GMT+7) Over 6,000 HCMC students resume school after short Covid-19-induced breakThe Saigon Times Health workers collect samples for Covid-19 testing from local residents living in the same alley as the 1,347th patient. Over 6,000 students in HCMC have returned to school after a short break – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – As the new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases confirmed last week in HCMC have been brought under control, more than 6,000 students in the city have returned to school after being allowed to stay home for several days to prevent the spread of the disease, according to local education officials. Luu Hong Uyen, head of the Education and Training Division in District 6, confirmed that 4,008 students of four primary schools in the district went back to school this morning, December 7, reported Tuoi Tre Online newspaper. The schools were asked to seriously adopt anti-pandemic measures as required by the Health Ministry, such as conducting body temperature checks, disinfection and wearing masks. Students have to wear masks from their homes to schools and outside classrooms. It is recommended but not mandatory that students should wear masks in the… Read full this story

Over 6,000 HCMC students resume school after short Covid-19-induced break have 338 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 7, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.