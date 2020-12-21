Over 350 Vietnamese citizens flown home from UK

The passengers included children aged under 18; students whose study completed, visas expired and or schools and dormitories closed; pregnant women; the elderly; the illnesses; and people who had been stranded during their travel or business trips. Photo for illustration The Vietnamese Embassy worked with the host country’s competent agencies to support the citizens in reaching the airport and sent staff to the airport to assist them with boarding procedures. Vietnam Airlines strictly implemented in-flight security and disease prevention measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Upon landing at the Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, all crewmembers and passengers were given heath checkups and put into compulsory quarantine in accordance with regulations. In the future, more flights are set to be conducted to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home. Source: VNA

