HCMC Over 2,000 people related to new cases in HCMC undergo Covid-19 tests The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 3, 2020,14:12 (GMT+7) Over 2,000 people related to new cases in HCMC undergo Covid-19 testsThe Saigon Times A medical worker (R) takes samples from a man for Covid-19 testing in District 6, HCMC – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – As many as 2,244 people related to the four new Covid-19 cases in HCMC have undergone Covid-19 tests, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen said at a meeting this morning, December 3. According to Nen, 1,632 have tested negative for the new coronavirus and the results of the other 612 will be announced soon. The city recently reported four new Covid-19 cases, including a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant who was infected with Covid-19 after staying at the airline’s quarantine center in mid-November, and three locally-transmitted cases. All the venues that these patients recently visited such as food stalls, coffee shops, English centers and schools have been temporarily closed. The city has updated three more venues related to the new cases comprising Cu Hanh Tay food stall at 189 Le Van Sy Street, Ward 14, Phu Nhuan District; room B14-06 on the 14th floor of the HCMC University… Read full this story

