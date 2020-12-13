Nation Over 131,000 Party members disciplined since 2013 The Saigon Times Sunday, Dec 13, 2020,13:43 (GMT+7) Over 131,000 Party members disciplined since 2013The Saigon Times Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at a national conference on December 12 to review anti-corruption work in the 2013-2020 period – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – More than 131,000 Party members have faced disciplinary measures in the 2013-2020 period. Since the beginning of the 12th National Congress of the Party, 87,000 Party members have been disciplined, including more than 3,200 Party members involved in corruption cases. The statistics were reported at a national conference on December 12 to review anti-corruption work in the 2013-2020 period. Disciplinary measures have been imposed on 27 incumbent and former members of the Party Central Committee, and four incumbent and former members of the Politburo, the local media reported. At the conference, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said inspectors and auditors have made strong efforts to clarify violations, propose sanctions for individuals and organizations concerned, and take back many State assets. Since 2013, over VND700 trillion and 20,000 hectares of land have been taken back. In addition, nearly 700 cases have been transferred to investigative agencies…. Read full this story

