Over 1 million people participate in national contest on traffic safety

After 14 competition weeks, Ha Tinh province has been leading in the number of contestants, followed by Lam Dong and Ha Nam provinces. However, the first prize of the 14th competition week ending on December 14 went to Bui Thi Ngoc Hoa, a resident of Hong Ngu town, Dong Thap province. Logo of the contest. Photo: qdnd.vn. The contest aims to boost information dissemination on enforcement of regulations on traffic order and safety and raise public awareness on the issue. According to the organizers, including the Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper and the National Committee on Traffic Safety under the direction of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the contest has attracted more and more social network VCNet subscribers nationwide. The contest, scheduled to last until December 28, 2020, with a focus on traffic safety knowledge, skills to handle situations, and cultural behaviors while participating in traffic, aims to ensure traffic order and safety and reduce traffic accidents and traffic jams in Vietnam. People from all walks of life, especially students, are encouraged to join this contest. Translated by Mai Huong

