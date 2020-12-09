Oven-roasted veal in the traditional French style. VNS Photos Mathilde Tuyết Trần Mathilde Tuyết Trần* Winter is the season of hot dishes to help fight the cold weather and hot ovens exuding warmth and the fulfilling fragrance of food around the house, showing signs of a happy family. The simplicity of a family is having food on the table, under one loving roof with loved ones around. Only when you lose these things do you know how having them is endless happiness. It’s getting colder in the suburbs of Paris where we live, though we turned on our heater in September. But on Monday, we ventured out grocery shopping for this very traditional French roast. In France, like in many countries, there are both supermarkets and open-air markets. The open-air markets, usually open on fixed days, are where local farmers sell their poultry, veggies, fruits and eggs. Their produce may not be as easy on the eye as those sold in the supermarkets, but they are closer to nature. Prices at farmers’ markets can be a little higher than in supermarkets, but many shop there just to have a chat with the sellers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the French government issued two terms of social distancing and a curfew, that lasted… Read full this story

Oven-roasted veal, traditional French comfort food have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 9, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.