Outstanding youths with disabilities honored

At the event The program was launched by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation and other units in 2013 in a bid to seek and honor outstanding youths with disabilities, who have overcome their difficulties and hardships and made large contribution to the community. Over the past years, three editions were held in Ho Chi Minh City and Lam Dong and Nghe An provinces with the participation of 6,000 youths. Other youth sub-committees also organized 2,250 events to honor 546,715 youths with disabilities. Speaking at the event, Nguyen Tuong Lam, Head of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Youth Solidarity Office and Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation, said that since its launch, the program has become a regular significant event of the federation. On the occasion, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation presented saving books, worth VND 10 million each, and gifts to 64 outstanding youths with disabilities. Organizers also awarded a Certificate of Merit to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation. Translated by Chung Anh

