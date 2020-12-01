Outstanding creative projects in 2020 honored

The event saw the participation of President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man; Deputy Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Hong Linh; Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong. At the ceremony This year, the winning projects have been selected from 241 entries sent to the contest by youth union organizations across the country. They involve various fields, including science and technology, health, education, transport, security and defense. Speaking at the event, Tran Thanh Man affirmed that the Vietnamese youth has constantly promoted the patriotic tradition and are pioneers in the cause of national construction and defense and actively mastering modern science and technology. He praised the award winning youths for their achievements in learning, working, production, business, and international integration, saying that they have contributed positively to enhancing the role of the Youth Union in the political system. Moreover, he expressed his hope that the Youth Union organizations will continue to encourage youth’s creativity and coordinate with individuals, organizations, and enterprises to apply their research projects and initiatives to life while creating favorable conditions for youths to… Read full this story

