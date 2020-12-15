Organizational Agility amid COVID-19 gloom helped DBS Bank, NETS and Park Hotel win Kincentric’s Best Employers 2020 accolade

DBS also emerged as a Best Employer in Asia Pacific for the fifth consecutive time, joined by Olam International this year.SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 December 2020 - DBS Bank, NETS, and Park Hotel have emerged as Singapore’s Best Employers in 2020, according to Kincentric’s Best Employer program that measures and recognizes extraordinary employers demonstrating workplace excellence. DBS was also named Best Employer in 2020 for the fifth time in Asia Pacific, joined by Olam International who bagged the accolade for the first time. Both organizations achieved an exemplary score across all Best Employers indices in Employee Engagement, Organizational Agility, Engaging Leadership & Talent Focus, that placed them in the top quartile range for regional employers. Companies were evaluated on four key areas, namely — ‘Employee Engagement’, ‘Organizational Agility’, ‘Engaging Leadership’, and ‘Talent Focus’. A certified Best Employer organization will have its ‘Employee Engagement’ score on par or better than the top quartile companies with two out of the three of other factors (i.e. ‘Organizational Agility’, ‘Engaging Leadership’ and ‘Talent Focus’) falling within the range. Agility Dividend Pays Off for Top Companies Of the criteria covered in the Kincentric study, ‘Organizational Agility’ was found to be a key factor that enabled Singapore employers who… Read full this story

