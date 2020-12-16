Only 40% of Vietnamese have seniority plans and work towards them: study

A study titled ‘Independent Seniority in Việt Nam’ by Prudential and Kantar measures the level of readiness for and confidence in living independently when they grow old among Vietnamese. — Photo courtesy of the company HCM CITY — Việt Nam will see an increase in its ageing population in the coming years, with people aged 60 and above estimated accounting for 29.8 million or 27.2 per cent of the population by 2050, according to HelpAge International. Given this projection, British life insurer Prudential partnered with Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, to carry out the first-ever ‘Independent Seniority in Việt Nam’ study showing the realities, expectations and level of readiness and confidence among people. People aged 30-45 living in HCM City and Hà Nội were polled in terms of physical health, mental health and finances. The study found 85 per cent desiring to be entirely independent in their senior age. The rate was even higher among those most concerned about their finance (95 per cent). Physical health was the top concern (59 per cent) followed by mental health and finance (30 per cent and 11 per cent). There was a gap between expectations and preparation levels… Read full this story

