Scammers using technology to cheat people. — Illustration by tribuneindia.com HÀ NỘI — Online scams have become more and more common in recent years, causing a great deal of anxiety in society. Criminals have even telephoned or texted victims pretending to be police and procuracy officers or the victims’ friends and relatives and tell them to send money to their bank accounts. Nguyễn Trương Việt, a resident of Hà Nội’s Thanh Trì District, is still angry about losing a large amount of his savings. “In April, I received a phone call of a man who said to be a postman of the Hà Nội Post Office,” Việt recalled. “He said that I had a letter from HCM City Police. Then he asked me to get it from the post office immediately,” Việt said. To get Việt’s trust, the man gave him a telephone number and said it was the police’s number. “I checked the number on the internet and found it was the HCM City police,” Việt said. Three hours later, a man called Việt saying he was a lieutenant of the HCM City’s criminal police and asked Việt come to the police station to clarify a bank transfer suspected to relate to… Read full this story

Online scams become more common have 375 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.