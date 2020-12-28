Together with the Law on Electronic Transactions, amended Trade Law, amended Civil Law and a decree on e-commerce taking effect in 2006, e-commerce, which is officially recognised in the law, will see a bloom in the coming years. The Trade Ministry has devised a master plan for e-business, targeting the application of e-business in 60 percent of big enterprises and 80 percent of small- and medium-sized enterprises by 2010. It also expects 10 percent of households nationwide to use e-trade by 2010, said the head of E-Commerce Department (Trade Ministry) Nguyen Thanh Hung at the Viet Nam E-Business Forum-Vebiz 2007 in Hanoi on Jan.17, which was held with the coordination of the International Data Group (IDG). A Trade Ministry survey, however, conducted on 1,000 businesses in 2006, indicated that only 20-25% maintained a web presence, and the e-commerce functions of the websites were modest. Most websites (93.8%) served only to introduce the company, while 62.5% went on to introduce products and services. Source: NLD Translated by Hoang Anh
- Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
- John Lewis's outgoing chief was paid nearly £1million to go as department store chain admits sales have plunged by a third with locked-down shoppers 'buying more Scrabble but fewer sofas'
- Click Frenzy Places in Need: Travel sale goes ahead amid coronavirus fears
- High street shops including H&M, Currys and Topshop slash prices by up to 70% online
- Learn a new skill during lockdown: From creative writing and DJ-ing to coding and Photoshop, ten super-affordable online courses
- Coronavirus: Christchurch ready to go, but planning needed to embrace new rules
- New cool apps kick-off cyber property sales
- Sales of Instruments and Music Gear Are Soaring. Will Quarantine Spark a Renaissance?
- The basics of moving your real estate business online
- How to watch the One World: Together at Home concert live stream online for free
Online sales needs to be promoted have 302 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.