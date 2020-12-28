Online sales needs to be promoted

Together with the Law on Electronic Transactions, amended Trade Law, amended Civil Law and a decree on e-commerce taking effect in 2006, e-commerce, which is officially recognised in the law, will see a bloom in the coming years. The Trade Ministry has devised a master plan for e-business, targeting the application of e-business in 60 percent of big enterprises and 80 percent of small- and medium-sized enterprises by 2010. It also expects 10 percent of households nationwide to use e-trade by 2010, said the head of E-Commerce Department (Trade Ministry) Nguyen Thanh Hung at the Viet Nam E-Business Forum-Vebiz 2007 in Hanoi on Jan.17, which was held with the coordination of the International Data Group (IDG). A Trade Ministry survey, however, conducted on 1,000 businesses in 2006, indicated that only 20-25% maintained a web presence, and the e-commerce functions of the websites were modest. Most websites (93.8%) served only to introduce the company, while 62.5% went on to introduce products and services. Source: NLD Translated by Hoang Anh

