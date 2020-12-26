Online sales boom as Tet approaches

Supermarkets and e-commerce floors are bustling ahead of Tet (the Lunar New Year) on February 12. — VNA/VNS Photo With people afraid to visit public places like supermarkets because of COVID-19, e-commerce floors have become a convenient and safe shopping place for Tet items. With Viet Nam boasting a large internet community and a young, digital-savvy population, the e-commerce market is buzzing with activity ahead of the festival, which falls on February 12. Many consumers say that the hectic year-end schedule keeps them busy and they cannot go shopping, but the dizzying growth in e-commerce and e-payment is lending a hand. Now, without leaving office or home, they can place orders online and wait for the goods to be delivered home. Many large e-supermarkets and social networking sites claim to have carefully prepared to ship a large volume of goods to serve a huge, growing demand, and launched a number of promotions. Big C supermarket has worked with suppliers to ensure there is enough food to meet the Tet demand, and said it would stock 20 per cent more pork and 25 per cent more poultry meat than last year. A spokesperson said the pandemic would prevent many people from… Read full this story

