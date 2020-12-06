Traveler’s Guide Old tower in the rice field By Minh Ngoc & Bui Thanh Lang Sunday, Dec 6, 2020,16:26 (GMT+7) Old tower in the rice fieldBy Minh Ngoc & Bui Thanh Lang Recently, travelers to Quang Nam Province have been fascinated by an old brickyard standing alone in a vast rice field. The new “check-in” point in Duy Vinh Commune, Duy Xuyen District, is ideal for photographers, professional and amateur alike. Everyday hundreds of people, mostly young travelers, visit the old brickyard to admire the charming view there and take photo sessions. When the sun emits its first rays, tourists may find dewdrops on leaves under the blue sky. The “hot” tourist spot offers visitors a countryside scenery where they are able to get best views of dawn and dusk. Some said that the scenery is so beautiful that they want to return for a second time. The old brickyard, which may remind Vietnamese literature lovers of Chi Pheo—one of the most popular literary works by Nam Cao (1917-1951)—boasts a staircase leading to its top where visitors often come to take photos. However, to be on the safe side, only two can climb it at a time. Visitors to the brickyard – PHOTOS: MINH… Read full this story

Old tower in the rice field have 318 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 6, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.