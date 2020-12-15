Other News Number of obese Vietnamese children increases 10 times since 1976 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020,19:29 (GMT+7) Number of obese Vietnamese children increases 10 times since 1976The Saigon Times Children take part in a sporting event in HCMC. The lack of physical activity is one of the major causes of obesity and non-communicable diseases – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The number of obese children in Vietnam has increased 10 times since 1976, experts said at a seminar on food safety and food security organized by the Science and Technology Promotion Center for the Youth in HCMC today, December 15. Dr. Do Thi Ngoc Diep, vice head of the Vietnam Nutrition Association, said the rate of obesity among urban children is higher than that of rural children. In HCMC, 41.4% of school students are obese. The main reasons for the drastic increase in the obesity rate among Vietnamese children are imbalanced nutrition and an unhealthy lifestyle such as a lack of physical activity. Although the number of obese children has increased sharply, 23% of children in the country are shorter than the standard height and 12% of children don’t reach the standard weight. According to Diep, obesity is associated with a… Read full this story

