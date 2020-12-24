Norwegian Scatec Solar ASA’s SN Power to acquire its first wind farm in Vietnam

Norwegian Scatec Solar ASA – SN Power to acquire its first wind farm in Vietnam Dam Nai Wind is located in the “renewable energy capital” of Vietnam, in Ninh Thuan province approximately 350km north of Ho Chi Minh City in the southern part of the country. The wind farm was constructed in two phases – Phase I (7.9MW) and reached commercial operations in October 2017 and Phase II (31.5 MW) reached commercial operations in December 2018. The site encompasses an area of approximately 133,000 square metres, 10 metres above the sea level with flat topology surrounded by and interspersed with rice fields. The asset consists of 15 Siemens wind turbine generators, each with a rated capacity of 2,625MW. The average annual generation will be 123GWh with expected annual revenues of $10.5 million under the 20-year feed-in tariff scheme for wind in Vietnam. The wind farm is financed by non-recourse debt from the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV). Scatec Solar supports this investment and the project economics meets the return thresholds of Scatec Solar. The closing of the Dam Nai Wind transaction is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021. On October 16, 2020, Scatec Solar signed… Read full this story

