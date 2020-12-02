Ninh Phuoc 220kV transformer substation officially connects power lines Located in Ninh Thuan province, the transformer substation is invested by National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) in order to accommodate the power of renewable energy projects in Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan provinces and contribute to reducing losses in the grid. After completing the first phase ahead of schedule, the Central Power Management Board will install two 220kV feeders and complete the 220kV loop bus-bar scheme in the fourth quarter of 2020. The project connects with two transformers (AT1 and AT2) with a capacity of 250MVA, eight feeders of 220kV, two feeders of 110kV, two feeders of 22kV. Besides, it includes a 220kV transmission line with four circuits by the length of 4.6km from Ninh Phuoc transformer substation to Vinh Tan power plant – Thap Cham 220kV power line, and the precautionary positions for future installing six feeders of 220kV, two feeders of 110kV. When being in operation, Ninh Phuoc 220kV transformer substation can accommodate 306MW from RE projects connected with 110kV power grid to 220kV grid. By Thanh Huong

