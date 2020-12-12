Tourism Ninh Binh orders suspension of tours to and from HCMC The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 12, 2020,17:37 (GMT+7) Ninh Binh orders suspension of tours to and from HCMCThe Saigon Times Tourists join a boat tour in Ninh Binh Province. The province has ordered a temporary suspension on tours to and from HCMC amid coronavirus fears – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The northern province of Ninh Binh has asked the relevant agencies to step up efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including temporarily putting on hold tours between the province and HCMC. The provincial government also told the Ninh Binh Tourism Department to advise local residents to refrain from travelling to HCMC, which recently reported four locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, until the risk of community coronavirus transmission is brought under control, reported Thanh Nien online newspaper. Bui Van Manh, deputy director of the department, said that the department had notified the travel agencies about the suspension of tours to and from HCMC as required by the authority. Manh added that the travel suspension would remain in place until the southern city contains the spread of the novel coronavirus, which means the city should not record any new fresh cases via community transmission… Read full this story

