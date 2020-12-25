Ninh Binh nitronegous fertiliser plant resumes operations in massive debt

Ninh Binh Nitronegous Fertiliser is looking for short-term solutions for its deep-rooted ails According to information from Vu Van Nhan, general director of Ninh Binh Nitrogenous Fertiliser One-Member Co., Ltd., after surmounting technical problems, the plant has resumed operations on January 22, 2018 at 80 per cent of its designed capacity. Within one week (January 22-29), the plant manufactured 27,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser, 22,000 tonnes of which was bought. Nhan stated that at present, the plant is in stable operation, however, it is difficult for Ninh Binh nitrogenous fertiliser company to maintain operations on the long run because the firm lacks floating capital and suffers from massive debts. Notably, in 2017, the firm reported VND1.172 trillion ($51.5 million) in revenue, however, it still suffered a massive loss of VND933.5 billion ($41.03 million). Furthermore, as of August 2017, the company shouldered debts of VND4.502 trillion ($198.69 million) from various banks. VND3.263 trillion ($143.4 million) of this is long-term loans from VietinBank, VND1.184 ($52.04 million) from BIDV and Vietcombank, and VND55 billion in interest payments to BIDV and VietinBank. Besides, the company had to borrow from Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) VND133 billion ($5.85 million) worth of materials… Read full this story

