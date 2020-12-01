After being evacuated, the remaining number of workers at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant is eight and the figure at Rao Trang 4 Hydropower Plant is 28. Scene of the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant from above Rescuers also found the body of an employee of Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant and brought the body to Binh Dien General Hospital (Huong Tra town) to check the identity. As planned, the search and rescue team will continue to approach its mission at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on October 15 to evacuate the remaining workers. The Border Guards successfully contacted workers at A Lin B2 Hydropower Plant. All 14 workers there are safe and have enough food. Translated by Song Anh

Nineteen more victims at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant rescued have 212 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.