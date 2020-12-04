New Zealand supports Việt Nam in agricultural sector

Farmers in central Quảng Bình Province find rats in the field to kill. — Photo baoquangbinh.vn HÀ NỘI — The trials of the new eco-friendly, rat-specific toxin DR8 on the most destructive types of endemic rats in Việt Nam were successful, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Plant Protection Department. The project, supported by the New Zealand government, Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research (MWLR) and Orillion company of New Zealand, aims to pave the way for the production and use of DR8 in Việt Nam to prevent losses to rice crops. “The establishment of this unique research with New Zealand is very meaningful given the fact that the Plant Protection Department is the first in the world to have completed comprehensive DR8 oral gavage and enclosure trials with different forms of rat baits and on key rat species,” Hoàng Trung, general director of the department, said. DR8 was tested thoroughly in Việt Nam over the last two years, according to Dr Brian Hopkins of MWLR. “What sets DR8 apart from all traditional rodenticides is that it is only activated inside the rat once it is consumed and so, unlike all other poisons, is harmless outside the body. “This attributes to the very low risk profile of… Read full this story

