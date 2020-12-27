New Year buffet dinner at Grand Mercure Danang

Book a New Year’s Eve Buffet and get a free one night stay at Grand Mercure Danang Exclusively, only VND1.559 million($68) for our deluxe New Year Eve dinner at La Rive Gauche restaurant featuring one complimentary room night stay in the Superior room with breakfast treat on the first day of 2021. The spotlight of the night is the Sunshine band live music from 9pm to 11pm with one platter of premium cold cuts – savory and free flow sparkling wine, red wine, white wine, selected cocktails, draught beer, soft drinks, and water. The dinner offer features a wide range of gourmet dishes such as crispy-skinned roasted whole suckling pig, roasted lamb leg with rosemary and mint sauce, and stewed duck with Chinese herbs served with egg noodles. All festive buffet options are served a la carte and include a complimentary festive welcome drink, and unlimited servings of chilled juices, draught beer, soft drinks at your own accord. There’s also seafood live cooking station for seafood lovers: pan seared salmon with crunchy vegetable and coconut curry sauce, and a Chinese Station with live cooking, fresh Hong Kong dim sum, and other dishes including assorted local fish, clam, tiger prawn, seabass… Read full this story

