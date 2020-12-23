Nation New UK coronavirus variant extremely worrisome: Health Minister The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,17:38 (GMT+7) New UK coronavirus variant extremely worrisome: Health MinisterThe Saigon Times Health workers are seen working on samples for Covid-19 testing. The Health Ministry has ordered greater efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam till the end of the year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Given the detection of the new UK variant of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry has ordered greater efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam till the end of the year, to ensure local residents can enjoy the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet, said Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long at a virtual meeting today, December 23. The new coronavirus strain, which has been detected in the UK, has triggered concern among scientists and the public over the effectiveness of a Covid-19 vaccine. The new variant prompted more countries to impose lockdowns and suspend flights and entry from the UK. Vietnam is closely monitoring the new variant of the virus, Minister Long said. According to experts, the new variant could be 70% more transmissible than the previous variants of the virus. During the outbreak of the disease… Read full this story
