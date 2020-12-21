New storm enters East Sea

The direction of the storm Krovanh. Photo nchmf.gov.vn HÀ NỘI — A tropical depression in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) turned into tropical Storm Krovanh on Sunday and became the 14th typhoon of the year. At 1pm on Sunday, the centre of the storm was about 120km south off Song Tử Tây Island on Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes with the strongest sustained winds recorded between 60-75km per hour. In the next 24 hours, it is likely to move towards the west and then south-west at 10-15kmph and grow stronger. At 1pm on Monday, the eye of the storm will be about 330km southwest of the Trường Sa Archipelago. The strongest wind speeds in the area is predicted at 60-90 kph. The tropical depression is expected to trigger waves as high as 5-7 meters in Trường Sa, the centre said. During the next 48 to 72 hours, the storm will move mainly to the west with speeds of 10-15km per hour and weaken into a tropical depression. Rough to very rough seas are expected over the middle and south areas of the East Sea with waves between 5-7m. In order to respond to the tropical depression and Storm Krovanh,… Read full this story

