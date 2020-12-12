Trade New shipping route allows faster transport of goods between HCMC and Australia By Le Anh & Thanh Hoa Saturday, Dec 12, 2020,14:03 (GMT+7) New shipping route allows faster transport of goods between HCMC and Australia By Le Anh & Thanh Hoa The Cape Monterey container ship carrying commodities from Australia arrives at the SP-ITC International Container Terminal in HCMC’s District 9 on December 11 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The SP-ITC International Container Terminal in HCMC’s District 9 on December 11 received the Cape Monterey container ship carrying commodities directly between Vietnam and Australia, with the shipping time cut shorter than before. The vessel was operated by ZIM shipping company. Container vessels operating on the route will follow an itinerary traveling from SP-ITC in HCMC to Nansha, Yantian, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Laem Chabang, returning to HCMC. The route enables the direct sea transport of goods from HCMC to the large Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, with a shipping time of 16 days, considerably shorter than before as goods will not have to be transited at ports in the region. Also, it takes only 18 days for goods to be shipped from Australia to HCMC. Moreover, the route is expected… Read full this story

New shipping route allows faster transport of goods between HCMC and Australia have 330 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 12, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.