New restrictions as Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths

A waitress wearing a face covering serves customers outside a cafe in the Soho district of London on October 18, 2020, as further restrictions come into force to combat the rising numbers of novel coronavirus covid-19 cases. Britain's pub industry is bearing the brunt of new restrictions introduced to combat rising coronavirus infection rates. Soaring rates in north-west England have forced stringent restrictions, with pubs only allowed to serve alcohol as part of sit-down meals.(JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) More than 250,000 people have died of the virus in Europe but the deepening crisis there stands in contrast to Australia, where the nation's second-biggest city began easing a lockdown that kept millions of people largely confined to their homes for months. Cafes and restaurants across Belgium were shuttered for four weeks as the country tackled its own infection spike, part of a continent-wide surge that has seen a 44 percent increase in cases across Europe in the past week. But the move has prompted a backlash from businesses despite authorities warning the country of 11.5 million people was in the middle of an exponential increase in cases. "We don't feel considered, and it hurts my heart," said Angelo Bussi, a restaurant…

