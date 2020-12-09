New fireworks rules to come into effect January 1

Tô Ân Xô, chief of Office of the Ministry of Public Security. Tô Ân Xô, chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS), talks to the press about Decree No 137/2020/ND-CP on the management and use of firecrackers and fireworks that will come into effect from January 1 next year Who will be allowed to use fireworks under the new decree? Decree 137 stipulates that agencies, organisations, and individuals that have full civil act capacity shall be allowed to use fireworks. Civil act capacity is defined in the 2015 Civil Code. They can use fireworks in the following cases: holidays, birthdays, weddings, conferences, opening ceremonies, anniversaries, and cultural and artistic activities. Which individuals and organisations can trade fireworks and do they have to satisfy any conditions? In accordance with Clause 2, Article 14 of Decree 137, only organisations and enterprises under the Ministry of National Defence (MoD) can trade fireworks and they must secure a certificate proving they meet certain requirements on security and order as well fire prevention and fighting and environmental protection. Warehouses, means of transport and equipment used in the fireworks business must be suitable and satisfy conditions for preservation, transportation and fire prevention and… Read full this story

