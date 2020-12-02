New demand dictates retail surge for M&A Speaking at the Vietnam M&A Forum 2020 organised by VIR, Paul DiGiacomo, senior managing director of BDA Capital, said that Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market is becoming more mature as buyers have more long-term visions. The country’s growing consumption power and expanding middle class have attracted international brands from Japan, Thailand, and many more, with some million-dollar deals concluded. Earlier this year, Masan HPC Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Masan Consumer Corporation (MCH), successfully acquired 52 per cent of Net Detergent JSC. The move marks Masan’s entrance into the $3.1 billion local personal and home care market. More recently, Masan MEATLife announced it would enter the poultry market by buying a 51-per-cent stake in 3F VIET JSC, a leading player in the industry, for VND613 billion ($26.65 million). Danny Le, general director of Masan Group, said that the company is stepping up its M&A efforts to capitalise on the lucrative domestic market and has extended its product lines ranging from seasoning to instant noodles and beverages. Le added that Masan has developed a 5-year strategy to broaden its product portfolio, which serves nearly the entire country. The company aims to acquire… Read full this story

New demand dictates retail surge for M&A have 319 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.