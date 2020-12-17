A scene cut from the Chàng Dâng Cá, Nàng Ăn Hoa (He Serves Fish, She Eats Flower) directed by Phan Đăng Di. The movie were rated C-21 on HBO Asia. With the new movie rating C-21, filmmakers will be able to include more violent and sensitive scenes in their movies. HCM CITY — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism met on Monday to discuss the controversy about the new movie rating C-21 for movies to be added to the draft Law on Cinema. According to the ministry’s Cinematography Department, C-21 is a rating for movies that are not suitable for viewers under the age of 21. Vi Kiến Thành, director of the Cinematography Department, said at the meeting that the C-21 age rating would allow movies to contain higher levels of violence and sensitive scenes than the current C-18 rating. This would help filmmakers promote their creativity within the framework of the law, Thành said. In Article 27 on age ratings for movies, the revised draft Law on Cinema introduces new age rating levels. The C-13 and C-16 ratings would prohibit children under 13 and 16, respectively. The PG rating, which is a new rating in Việt Nam, would allow children under 13 to watch C-13 movies with their parent or guardian. Most of the participants at the meeting, especially filmmakers, agreed with the new rating levels. Producer… Read full this story

New C-21 movie rating sparks controversy have 272 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.