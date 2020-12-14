Nestlé Vietnam to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment

Nestlé Vietnam and the Vietnam Women’s Union signing the cooperation agreement in Hanoi The content of the cooperation agreement focuses on three main areas, including promoting communication to raise awareness of gender equality and women’s empowerment; supporting women to increase income, creating jobs for economic development; and sharing experiences and successful assistance models contributing to replication of good practices. Tran Thi Huong, vice president of the Vietnam Women’s Union said: “Over the past years, the Vietnam Women’s Union and its partners have implemented many specific cooperation programmes to contribute to the remarkable progress for the advancement of women day by day.” The signing of this agreement not only celebrated the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the VWU but also the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Nestlé in Vietnam. This event also marked the 3-year milestone of the cooperation between Nestlé Vietnam and the Vietnam Women’s Union on healthcare, nutrition, safety for women and children, and supporting women to start a business to increase income, improve their quality of life, contributing to supporting women’s comprehensive development. The most prominent part of this cooperation is the “Sister Nest” programme, said Nguyen Minh Nguyet, Food business director at Nestlé Vietnam. “The programme has helped provide training to improve… Read full this story

