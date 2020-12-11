Nearly 280 citizens brought home from Europe (Photo for illustration) The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities and representative organizations in Europe, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and authorities of the 10 European nations. The Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt sent its staff to the airport to assist the passengers with boarding procedures. In a bid to ensure safety for citizens as well as prevent the spread of COVID-19, security, safety, and hygiene measures were strictly implemented during the flight. The flight crew and all passengers were brought to quarantine sites upon their arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. More repatriation flights will be conducted to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their needs and quarantine capacity in Vietnam. Source: VNA

