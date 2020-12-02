HCMC Nearly 100,000 students in HCMC to stay home due to coronavirus resurgence The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020,17:47 (GMT+7) Nearly 100,000 students in HCMC to stay home due to coronavirus resurgenceThe Saigon Times Two students of the HCMC University of Technology wear face masks on the university campus. The university and many other universities in HCMC have asked their students to stay home – PHOTO: NLD HCMC – Nearly 100,000 students of universities across HCMC have been asked to stay home to ensure their safety after the city announced that a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant (the 1,342nd patient), a student of English, and a teacher of English (the 1,347th patient) in the city got infected with Covid-19. Specifically, all 30,000 students of the HCMC University of Technology (HUTECH) will take five days off from December 2 to 6. The school reopening date will be decided following instructions from the municipal Center for Disease Control, the local media reported. HUTECH vice president Nguyen Quoc Anh said on November 22 that the 1,342nd patient, a first-year student majoring in the English language in the school’s distance education course, came to the school. He also practiced phonics with lecturers after school. On December 1, two… Read full this story

