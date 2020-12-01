Nation entices many relocating companies

Pegatron Corporation, photo: Internet A fortnight ago, Pegatron Corporation, one of the world’s five largest electronic parts and component manufacturers, announced that it would invest $1 billion into Vietnam, and is proposing to develop a plant in the northern region, according to a source from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI). Pegatron will pour $19 million as part of this capital volume into an industrial zone. The company is also seeking permission for future projects worth $480 million, also part of the above-said $1 billion, and estimated to create 22,500 direct jobs, while contributing around VND100 billion ($4.35 million) annually to state coffers. A third phase in Vietnam worth $500 million of investment is set for 2026-2027. Besides these plans on manufacturing of computing, communications, and consumer electronics, Pegatron is also seeking to move its research and development centre from China to Vietnam. According to a representative of the MPI’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA), Pegatron has been planning to relocate out of China for nearly a year. Reasons include the US-China trade dispute and an ongoing patent lawsuit with Qualcomm, which may end up costing Pegatron billions of US dollars. This year, rumours have circulated relating to the relocation… Read full this story
