NA Standing Committee likely to approve proposal to establish Thu Duc City this week

HCMC – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, at its 51st meeting on December 9, will consider and approve a proposal to establish Thu Duc City by merging districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc in HCMC, said NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu.

At the opening session of the 23rd sitting of the HCMC People's Council on December 7, together with a resolution on the development of the single-tier government structure in HCMC, which the NA passed at its 10th sitting, the establishment of Thu Duc City will motivate and facilitate the development of the city in the coming periods, the local media reported.

Thu Duc City, which will cover nearly 211 square kilometers to the east of HCMC and have a population of over 1.5 million people, is envisaged to become an innovation and hi-tech town, promoting the growth of HCMC and…

