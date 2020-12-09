NA Standing Committee kicks off last session of the year

NA Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân chairs the last working session of the NA Standing Committee in 2020. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 51st session of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee opened on Wednesday morning under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân. At the year-end meeting, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on preparations for the 15th tenure’s NA deputy elections and people’s council elections at all levels in the 2021-26 term, NA Chairwoman Ngân said. The deputies will also discuss adjusting foreign aid capital and consider the reorganisation of district-level administrative units. The deputies on Wednesday morning gave opinions on the draft revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control. NA General Secretary Nguyễn Hạnh Phúc proposed simplifying procedures in taking addicts to compulsory drug rehabilitation centres. The NA Standing Committee agreed on adding a specific regulation on taking those from 12 to under 18 years old to compulsory drug rehabilitation centres. The regulation needs to be adjusted to be relevant to human rights and children’s rights mentioned in international treaties that Việt Nam has signed. If approved, the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control will take effect from 2022. All members of the… Read full this story

