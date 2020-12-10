Nation NA Standing Committee approves establishment of Thu Duc, Phu Quoc cities The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 10, 2020,12:43 (GMT+7) NA Standing Committee approves establishment of Thu Duc, Phu Quoc citiesThe Saigon Times NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. The National Assembly Standing Committee has approved resolutions establishing Thu Duc City in HCMC and Phu Quoc Island City in Kien Giang Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee approved resolutions establishing Thu Duc City in HCMC with 34 wards and Phu Quoc Island City in Kien Giang Province at its 51st session, which opened on December 9. Thu Duc City has been established by merging districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, with a total area of some 212 square kilometers and a population of over one million people, according to the resolution. An Khanh Ward will be merged with Thu Thiem Ward, while Binh Khanh and Binh An wards will be merged to establish a new An Khanh ward. The People’s courts and procuracies of districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc will be dissolved to set up the People’s Court and Procuracy of Thu Duc City, stated the resolution, which is set to come into force from January 1,… Read full this story

NA Standing Committee approves establishment of Thu Duc, Phu Quoc cities have 285 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 10, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.