N.A. leader pays pre-Christmas visit to Archdiocese of Hue

N.A. Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh Talking to Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh of the archdiocese, who is also head of the Vietnam Episcopal Council, the N.A. leader highlighted the country's achievements in socio-economic development and the COVID-19 fight, while applauding Thua Thien – Hue's efforts to weather the difficulties posed by the pandemic, address the consequences of natural disasters, sustain growth, and care for people's lives. She also highly valued local residents' solidarity, which she said is partly attributed to contributions by religious organizations. The N.A. Chairwoman also appreciated the archbishop and the priests' encouragement of their followers to support Party guidelines, adhere to State policies and laws, and assist flood victims in the central region. As the legislative body, the N.A. will continue fine-tuning the legal system to promote national development while ensuring the enforcement of laws, including those on religion, and creating conditions for religious organizations to operate in accordance with their purposes, she added. For his part, the archbishop said Christmas is also an occasion to express the best wishes for the country and people of all religions. He also voiced his delight at the socio-economic achievements in 2020

