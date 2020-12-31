Infrastructure My Thuan-Can Tho expy rescheduled to get off ground next year By Trung Chanh Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,08:32 (GMT+7) My Thuan-Can Tho expy rescheduled to get off ground next year By Trung Chanh Vehicles travel on the HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway. The construction of the My Thuan-Can Tho expressway project has been rescheduled to begin in early 2021 – PHOTO: LE ANH CAN THO – The construction of the My Thuan-Can Tho expressway project has been rescheduled to begin in early 2021 instead of this month as previously planned, for unknown reasons, Nguyen Nhat, Deputy Minister of Transport, confirmed to the Saigon Times. The 23-kilometer-long project will run through the two Mekong Delta provinces of Vinh Long and Dong Thap. It will begin from the My Thuan 2 Bridge project and end at the Cha Va Intersection of National Highway 1A, both in Vinh Long Province. The road project requires an investment of over VND4.8 trillion. Of this, VND932 billion of funding will come from the 2016-2020 medium-term public investment plan, while the remaining amount will be from the 2021-2025 medium-term public investment plan. In the first phase, the road will have four lanes with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour. It… Read full this story

