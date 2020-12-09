Multi-Dimensional Review of Vietnam launched

Minister Nguyen Chi Dung speaking at the review launching ceremony The launching ceremony of the Multi-Dimensional Review (MDR) of Vietnam yesterday (December 8) held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) was attended by MoFA Deputy Minister Bui Thanh Son, deputy secretary-general of the OECD Jeffrey Schlagenhauf, and representatives of some European countries’ embassies to Vietnam. The MDR of Vietnam is an initiative of the OECD to define Vietnam’s the shortcomings for development and identify some priority sectors to link economic competitiveness and social welfare goals, as well as share the OECD’s knowledge with Vietnam. The MDR also combines analysis and strategic visions to suggest appropriate policies and prospects for the future. At the ceremony, Minister Nguyen Chi Dung highlighted: ”Particularly, based on the multi-dimensional assessment covering all sectors, MDR of Vietnam is a useful research for the building of the 10-year socioeconomic development strategy (2021-2030), and 5-year socioeconomic development plan (2021-2025) of Vietnam, which are currently open for public feedback and comments before being submitted to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.” MDR launching ceremony Throughout 34 years of doi moi, Vietnam… Read full this story

