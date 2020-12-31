NovaHills Mui Ne Resort & Villas wil drive the development of Mui Ne tourism Since the beginning of 2020, after 10 months of COVID-19 fight, Vietnam has become a spotlight in the region after two successful containment of the pandemic. The country even posted positive economic growth this year. According to HSBC, Vietnam’s economy is set to rebound strongly by 8.1 per cent in 2021. Vietnam is also the only ASEAN economy where the bank continues to forecast positive growth this year. Since May 2020, Vietnam is ranked among the safest and attractive destinations amidst the global health crisis by Travel + Leisure and CNTraveller magazines. In addition, Vietnam is known for its diverse cultural factors with long coastlines of beautiful and pristine beaches. In particular, the beaches in Mui Ne, Phan Thiet, and Binh Thuan have been rated by many tourists and the press as the most beautiful beaches in the Asia-Pacific. The beautiful small town of Mui Ne impresses tourists with its pink sand dunes, Bau Trang, Fairy Stream (Suoi Tien), and Po Sah Inu Tower along with blue ocean, white sand, golden sunshine. It has become the destination for international marine sports such as windsurfing, kiteboarding, and… Read full this story

Mui Ne tourism – opportunities for international hospitality projects have 305 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.