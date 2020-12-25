MSB and PGBank officially went public on HSX and UPCoM

MSB went public on HSX on December 23 MSB, formerly known as Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank, officially made its debut on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) on December 23. The bank held an impressive initial public offering (IPO), with shares gaining around 18 per cent in the morning session, amid huge cash flows stirring up the stock market. The bank offered an initial share price of VND15,000 (65 US cent). Market watchdogs believe this is a relatively attractive valuation, with its Price-to-Earnings (P/E) and Price-to-Books ratio (P/B) lower than those of other peers. Specifically, its pre-tax profit reached VND2.302 trillion ($100 million) after November 2020, 60 per cent of its full-year target and up 116 per cent on-year. The total outstanding of loans and corporate bonds were VND77.127 trillion ($3.35 billion), up 13.5 per cent while customer deposit decreased by 1 per cent year-to-date. The Current Account Savings Accounts ratio (CASA) was 22.8 per cent year-to-date, up 3.4 per cent, which keeps the bank’s target above 23 per cent at the end of the year. However, the high CASA ratio was reflected by the low total deposit from customer, just accounting for 48 per cent of the… Read full this story

