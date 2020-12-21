MPI starts collecting feedback on State ownership and control policy

Workers from Power Trans 4 Company perform maintenance duties on power grids in central Việt Nam. — EVN Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Planning and Investment announced on Monday it has started collecting feedback on a major policy which dictates the amount of control the State is to maintain over key businesses and sectors. Accordingly, the State may own up to 100 per cent capital of 12 business groups including power transmission, air traffic control, lottery, currency printing and gold minting. Five other business groups that the State may retain majority control from 65 per cent through either capital ownership or shares with voting rights include seaports and airports management and investment, oil and gas exploration and development. In addition, the State aims to maintain 50-65 per cent capital in nine other business groups including urban water management, air transport, banking, petrol import/export and any other businesses holding more than 30 per cent of total market share that were deemed vital to the supply and demand of the macroeconomy. — VNS

