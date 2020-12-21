Mother of SOS Village bringing life to orphans

Lò Thị Tím and the kids at SOS Children’s Village. — Photo baotintuc.vn ĐIỆN BIÊN — Lò Thị Tím, from the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên, has devoted her life to SOS Children’s Village, saying that she was absolutely right in choosing this humanitarian job. Tím, who was born in Na Ka Village, Lay Nưa Commune, Mường Lay Town (Điện Biên Province), was an orphan. “I deeply understand children who lack parents. In 2009, I voluntarily applied for a job at SOS Children’s Village in Điện Biên Phủ City after taking three interviews.” However, as she was not married, nor experienced in childcare, she tried to learn and understand children’s psychology. The first year she worked at the SOS village, she was assigned to take care of and educate ten children. “When the children are taken to the SOS village, some are infants, others are new-born babies,” she said. “They come from many places in Điện Biên Province, from various ethnic groups. Trying to get the children to integrate is not easy. I have to train them to live a new, harmonious life in the village.” “I had to cope with many difficulties.” Being a mother for the first time, she and many other mothers here did… Read full this story

