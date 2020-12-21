Mother of SOS Village bringing life to orphans

Lò Thị Tím and the kids at SOS Children’s Village. — Photo baotintuc.vn ĐIỆN BIÊN — Lò Thị Tím, from the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên, has devoted her life to SOS Children’s Village, saying that she was absolutely right in choosing this humanitarian job. Tím, who was born in Na Ka Village, Lay Nưa Commune, Mường Lay Town (Điện Biên Province), was an orphan. “I deeply understand children who lack parents. In 2009, I voluntarily applied for a job at SOS Children’s Village in Điện Biên Phủ City after taking three interviews.” However, as she was not married, nor experienced in childcare, she tried to learn and understand children’s psychology. The first year she worked at the SOS village, she was assigned to take care of and educate ten children. “When the children are taken to the SOS village, some are infants, others are new-born babies,” she said. “They come from many places in Điện Biên Province, from various ethnic groups. Trying to get the children to integrate is not easy. I have to train them to live a new, harmonious life in the village.” “I had to cope with many difficulties.” Being a mother for the first time, she and many other mothers here did… Read full this story
- Drone video: Get early peek at A’s party deck — bringing life back to the bleachers
- Derrick Rose And The New York Knicks Bring Life Back To The Garden
- Stuart Clark to Promote SOS Children’s Villages On Track
- Hurricane Dorian churns up the East Coast bringing the worst flooding in 30 YEARS and 100MPH winds as it takes aim at the Carolinas leaving at least one dead and tens of thousands without power
- Eagles' Carson Wentz pledges up to $500,000 to bring lights, Wi-Fi and sports fields to Haiti
- An NFL great is pitching in with a restaurant at Texas Live! by Globe Life Park
- Chris Bosh being sued by mother Freida over eviction from home
- Georgia family seeks answers in mother's vaping death
- His brother jailed for killing their mother, Doublelift helps Team Liquid to NA LCS victory
- Mother, 73, who 'drank 40 cuppas a day' is granted her final wish and is buried in a coffin resembling a giant box of Typhoo tea bags after dying from heart failure
Mother of SOS Village bringing life to orphans have 400 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.