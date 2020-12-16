Representatives of Japanese Daiwa Viet Nam and Da Nang join a ground-breaking ceremony for construction of the sports equipment factory at Hoa Khanh Industrial Zone. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh Japanese Daiwa Viet Nam company officially commenced construction of a sports equipment factory in the central city’s Hoa Khanh Industrial Zone on Tuesday with an investment of US$40 million. The factory – the third of its kind since Daiwa Viet Nam began investment in the city from 2005 – will be producing hi-tech sports equipment for export from the first quarter of 2022. It helped increase total investment of Daiwa Viet Nam in Da Nang to $90 million in 2005-20. General director of Daiwa Viet Nam, Ikeda Naoatsu, said the third factory was designed as an eco-production in line with the development of Da Nang as an eco-city in the future. “It’s our third plant and expansion of investment in Da Nang since we began production in 2006. We specialise in manufacturing golf clubs, tennis rackets and fishing rods. This factory is the first and only fishing rod production site in Viet Nam,” Ikeda Naoatsu said at a ground-breaking ceremony. “Our company has witnessed the rapid growth of Da Nang… Read full this story

More hi-tech factories begin construction in Da Nang have 304 words, post on bizhub.vn at December 16, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.