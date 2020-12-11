Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam inspires Vietnamese students to “go green” for sustainable living and development

As many people worldwide are facing the dire consequences of climate change, society needs eco-innovation and a sustainable focus more than ever before. Unwavering efforts are underway to reduce emissions and waste are one way to create a sustainable future for new generations. Still, there are even better tools, such as teaching students how to live sustainably. The annual “Joy Schools” programme by Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, which aims to create sustainable growth for students in schools through educational programmes, has been taking place in Vietnam since 2017. This year, on December 4, 2020, with the theme “Go Green”, the programme went to Tran Quoc Toan and Binh Thuan primary schools in the southern province of Binh Duong with over 3,000 students to participate. The programme has drawn the collaboration of the Binh Duong Department of Education and Training and Department of Science and Technology. The events will be continuing at two other primary schools – Cam Xa and Phung Chi Kien – in Hung Yen province in Northern Vietnam by the end of December 2020, attracting over 1,300 students. The Joy Schools programme has been running in Vietnam since 2017 Since the launch of this Joy Schools programme in… Read full this story

