MoH opens public information portal in five fields of largest concern

The launch of the Portal on November 20 Nguyen Thanh Long, Minister of Health, said that the portal will be the official channel where people and businesses can look up information about the price of drugs, medical devices, materials, biological products, as well as the prices of diagnosis and treatment, and drug tenders. Information about products in circulation, or revocation, as well as administrative procedures, and violations will also be posted on the portal. Nguyen Thanh Long, Minister of Health, speaking at the launch Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, medical devices, food safety, diagnosis and treatment, and administrative procedures are the five fields drawing the greatest public concern in the healthcare sector. To address alleviate these concerns, through the portal, people can check whether they receive proper quality healthcare services. The minister noted that the launch of the portal is just the first step and more information will be added gradually in all five of these fields. "I urge the leaders of units and staff in the sector to make greater efforts and work more closely with one another to check and continue to declare more information in the fields that they are responsible for," Long noted.

