Modern retail A pleasing experience After entering the parking lot on Le Duan street in Hanoi, Nguyen Van Hoa's family went into one of their favourite destinations – the FujiMart supermarket. The children and the father went ahead to pick up cosmetics, drinks, pasta, and spices from the second floor, while their mother was busy choosing fresh food, vegetables, and fruits on the first floor. For Hoa's family, visiting the supermarket together has become one of their favourite habits and is more than just a quick run for groceries and supplies. For instance, the parents use the opportunity to teach their children about the value of money and how to spend it wisely – an important life skill that many city children seem to lack nowadays. Hoa's wife is also happy that she no longer needs to go alone to buy groceries. This way, she feels that the whole family shares part of the tedious housework. Though this FujiMart is located more than 5 kilometres from their home, the family chose this particular supermarket on Le Duan street over other modern retailers after Hoa's sister-in-law recommended it for its freshness and plentiful variety of goods at affordable prices.

