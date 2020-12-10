Mobile network operators vow to stop ‘trash’ calls

Mobile network operators have blocked the outgoing traffic of 34,700 subscribers who made spam calls and prevented 9 million fake calls in the last three months, according to the Telecommunications Authority. The information was released by the agency, an arm of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), at the signing ceremony of the cooperation program on enhancing state management efficiency in post, telecommunications and digital infrastructure development from 2020-2025 between the Hanoi Information and Communication Department and the Central Post Office and Telecommunications Authority. Noting that spam and fake calls are a burning issue globally, the agencies said they had been emerging more recently in Vietnam. The agencies are taking measures to prevent them. The prevention of spam calls is being implemented by telcos with a 4-step process – detecting subscribers suspected of dispersing spam calls; verifying if these are spam calls; preventing the calls; and taking care of customers and dealing with complaints from customers. Mobile network operators have been gaining satisfactory results. Since July, they have blocked the outgoing traffic of 34,700 subscribers. The figure was 16,288 subscribers in September alone. Asked why spam calls still exist, the representative from the Telecommunications Authority attributed it to the… Read full this story

