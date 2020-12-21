Corporate Mobifone, EVN, Viettel proposed to enjoy special policies to help others The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 21, 2020,16:47 (GMT+7) Mobifone, EVN, Viettel proposed to enjoy special policies to help othersThe Saigon Times Customers transact at a Viettel office. Mobifone, EVN and Viettel have been chosen to enjoy special policies to boost their leading positions and help other State-owned enterprises – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed that Mobifone, Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and Viettel be entitled to special policies to boost their leading positions and help other State-owned enterprises establish and expand production, supply and value chains in both local and foreign markets. The ministry has submitted a draft plan to the prime minister to develop large-scale State-run enterprises, of which the above three firms, representing the telecom, energy and defense industries, have been chosen, news site Vnexpress reported. According to the ministry, there are five criteria for large-scale State-owned enterprises, including having a charter capital of more than VND1.8 trillion; reaching a market share of at least 30% and being capable of expanding markets or increasing market shares; having good governance systems which help save costs, improve the effectiveness of the capital use and apply science… Read full this story

