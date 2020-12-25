The opening ceremony for MM Food Service Hung Phu Centre. — VNS Photo MM Mega Market Vietnam (MM) recently opened its food wholesale and distribution centre, MM Food Service Hung Phu, in Thu Duc District in HCM City. This is the first time MM has launched a wholesale and distribution food centre model for customers who need to buy large quantities and for professional customer groups like restaurants, hotels and canteens (HoReCa). MM Food Service Hung Phu is located in Linh Dong Ward, one of the central locations of Thu Duc and close to Binh Thanh District. Food Service Hung Phu owns a total area of ​​nearly 4,000 sq.m with the net sales area almost 2,000sq.m. The items at the centre are diverse in type, from domestic to imported, including 6500 SKUs, mainly agricultural products and other essential items that cater to professional customers. MM Food Service Hung Phu aims to provide high-quality and safe foods at competitive prices for customers in the area. Bruno Jousselin, Managing Director of MM Mega Market, said: “We focus on fresh and safe food, which has always been our company’s strength. MM Food Service Hung Phu operates under the wholesale format dedicated to professional… Read full this story

MM Mega Market Vietnam opens food wholesale and distribution centre in Thu Duc have 303 words, post on bizhub.vn at December 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.